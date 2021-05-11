Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

