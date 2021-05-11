Avestar Capital LLC Has $638,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

