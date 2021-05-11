Avestar Capital LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

