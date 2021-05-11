Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

