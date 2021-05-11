AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

AVEO traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,544. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

