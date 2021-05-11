Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. 6,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,190. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.