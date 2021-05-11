Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AWX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

