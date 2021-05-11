Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

