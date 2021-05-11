Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,973. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

