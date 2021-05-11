AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,534.44 and last traded at $1,532.45, with a volume of 1334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,507.20.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,445.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,251.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

