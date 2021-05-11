Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

