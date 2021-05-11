AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$47.05 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

