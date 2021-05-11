AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.83.
TSE:ACQ opened at C$47.05 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.11.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
