Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.91. 1,443,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

