Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.00 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

