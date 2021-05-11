Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

