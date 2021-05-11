AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

