Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.15

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Atos has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEXAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

