Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

