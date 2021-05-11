Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 14.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned 0.95% of Atmos Energy worth $120,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.58.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.