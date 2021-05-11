Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.