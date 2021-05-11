Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.14% of Athenex worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Laidlaw dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

