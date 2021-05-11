Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atento in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

