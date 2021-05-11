Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVIR stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

