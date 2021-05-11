ATC Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $182.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $227,985.36 and $182.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002431 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.