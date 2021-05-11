At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

