Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

