AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.