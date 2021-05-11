Astec Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

