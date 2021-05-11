Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated British Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

