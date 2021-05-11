Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.65 ($19.59).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

