Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 211,427 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 85.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

ODT stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

