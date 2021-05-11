Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 17,293 Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

