Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

