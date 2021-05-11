Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Artesian Resources makes up approximately 4.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 140,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTNA remained flat at $$39.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,553 shares of company stock worth $721,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

