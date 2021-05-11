Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells $20,305.00 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $20,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,597.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

