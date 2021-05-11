Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Arkema alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. Arkema has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.