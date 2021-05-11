Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32. Arkema has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $134.08.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

