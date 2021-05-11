Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 5,505 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.
ANET stock opened at $326.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $331.85.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
