Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 5,505 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.

ANET stock opened at $326.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

