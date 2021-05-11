ArdCoin (ARDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,485.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $146,485.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.