Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 27,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $692.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

