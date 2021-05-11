Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 27,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $692.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

