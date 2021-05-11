Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

