Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Position Cut by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,558 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform accounts for about 5.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 2.67% of Arco Platform worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 309,850 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.50 million, a PE ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $56.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

