ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce sales of $920.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $946.40 million and the lowest is $893.60 million. ArcBest posted sales of $627.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

ArcBest stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.62. 383,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,625. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ArcBest by 43.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.