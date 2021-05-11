AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $55.50 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

