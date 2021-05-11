Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.