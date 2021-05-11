Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

