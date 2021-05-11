Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $91.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

APPN stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.50. Appian has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

