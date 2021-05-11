Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,983. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.