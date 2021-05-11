Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.
BUD stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.37, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
