Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

BUD stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.37, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

