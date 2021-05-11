Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.85 ($76.29).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

